Pakistani model-actress, Sadia Khan has finally reacted to dating rumours with Aryan Khan. In an interview with City Times, she denied being in relationship with Shah Rukh Khan's son and termed the speculations as 'baseless'. FYI, it was a picture of Aryan with Sadia from New Year's party in Dubai which led to rumours of the two seeing each other. Aryan Khan’s Pic With Pakistani Actress Sadia Khan Goes Viral and Sparks Dating Rumours.

Sadia Khan Denies Dating Aryan Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)