Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently made headlines as she got married for the second time last year. The actress had tied the knot with entrepreneur Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony in October 2023. According to the latest buzz online, a Reddit post claiming that the 39-year-old actress might be pregnant with her second child is going viral. The post also claimed that the actress has opted out of 2 big projects for the same reason and also claimed that the couple may or may not announce the pregnancy news. The actress was previously married to Ali Askari and co-parent their son Azlan. There is no confirmation regarding this news by the actress yet. Mahira Khan Casts a Spell in Yellow Saree and Floral Pink Blouse from House of Masaba on Instagram (View Pics).

Check Out the Viral Post Here:

Reddit Post Claiming Mahira Khan's Pregnancy (Photo Credits: Reddit)

