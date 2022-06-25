This is really a hot scopp if true! As according to latest reports, Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari is not single and seeing a young actor. Well, Palak is reportedly dating Vedang Raina, who is all set to make his acting debut in Bollywood with the film The Archies. That's not it, as the report further elaborates that Shweta Tiwari has already given her approval of their relationship. Mangta Hai Kya Song Out! Palak Tiwari–Aditya Seal Recreate The Iconic Number From Urmila Matondkar–Aamir Khan’s Rangeela (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

