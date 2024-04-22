A CCTV footage capturing the tragic accident involving Pankaj Tripathi’s sister Sarita Tiwari and her husband Rajesh Tiwari has surfaced online. The accident happened near Grand Trunk Road (GT) Road in Nirsa, Jharkhand. The video of the deadly mishap, which has gone viral, shows the car hitting a divider near Nirsa Market Chowk. The sudden crash resulted in death of Pankaj’s brother-in-law. Reports also suggest that the actor’s sister’s condition is critical. Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-in-Law Dies in Road Accident, Sister Injured – Reports.

Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-In-Law Killed In Car Crash

