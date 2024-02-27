Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas died on February 26 following a prolonged illness. The news of the iconic singer’s demise was shared by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas. A video of the late singer's final public appearance, taken in July 2023, has been shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. In the video, Pankaj Udhas was seen gracefully bidding adieu to the paparazzi at Mumbai Airport as he made his way to the departure gate. The heartwarming smile of the singer in this throwback video will leave you emotionally moved. RIP Pankaj Udhas: Madhuri Dixit, Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan, Manoj Bajpayee and Other Celebs Mourn the Sad Demise of Legendary Singer.

Singer Pankaj Udhas’ Last Public Appearance

