Renowned Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, 72, sadly passed away due to a prolonged illness. His family confirmed the news on February 26, expressing their deep sorrow at his loss. He breathed his last at 11 am in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Reports suggested he had been battling cancer for months and had kept a low profile. His family and friends are preparing for his funeral today, with his daughter Reva Udhas seen arriving at the venue. Watch the videos below! Pankaj Udhas’ Final Public Appearance, Saying Goodbye to Paparazzi at Airport, Will Leave You Emotionally Moved (Watch Throwback Video).

Pankaj Udhas' Daughter Reva and Other Family Members

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Pankaj Udhas Demise View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

