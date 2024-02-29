Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance in a coordinated white ensemble since announcing their pregnancy. The couple, renowned for their stylish flair, radiated joy and excitement at the airport. Deepika and Ranveer shared their happy news with fans on March 29, marking the beginning of their journey into parenthood. Deepika opted for a long white top and palazzo pants, while Ranveer sported white denim, a sweatshirt, and a matching white cap, showcasing their coordinated and fashionable attire. Deepika Padukone Is Pregnant! Throwback to the Time When Ranveer Singh Expressed His Wish to Have Baby Girl Like Wifey (Watch Video).

Parents-To-Be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)