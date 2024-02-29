(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Parents-to-Be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Make First Public Appearance Post Announcing Pregnancy; Couple Twins in White Outfits (See Pics)
Deepika and Ranveer revealed their pregnancy on Instagram through a joint announcement. Their post featured images of baby clothes, tiny shoes, and other baby-related items, accompanied by the caption "September 2024."
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 29, 2024 08:14 PM IST