The lavish pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani with his love Radhika Merchant culminated on March 3. Actors and individuals from various walks of life graced the occasion. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who recently shared the joyous news of their parenthood, also attended the event. On March 5, the couple were spotted at the Jamnagar airport as they returned from the pew-wedding celebrations of the couple. The couple were captured by the paparazzi in matching white outfits. Ranveer could be seen wearing a white tee shirt with grey pants and white shoes, while Deepika donned an oversized white shirt with blue denim and white shoes. The couple completed their look with sunglasses as they walked hand in hand at the Jamnagar airport. Ranveer Singh Turns Photographer As Pregnant Deepika Padukone and Orry Strike a Stylish Pose at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Jamnagar Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Parents-To-Be Walk Hand-in-Hand at Jamnagar Airport:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)