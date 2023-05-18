Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in Delhi on May 13. Now, days after the ring ceremony, the Bollywood actress took to Insta and shared more pics from the ceremony. In the latest pics, we get to see the duo glowing as they host a chanting session of Sukhmani Sahib path from the Guru Granth Sahib, followed by an ardas. The photos shared are indeed dreamy. Parineeti Chopra Gets a Kiss From Raghav Chadha As She Sings 'Ve Maahi' at Their Engagement Ceremony (Watch Inside Video).

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

