Parineeti Chopra has ventured into the music industry, showcasing her singing skills through live performances. Recently, the actress delighted fans by sharing highlights from her inaugural live singing performance at the Mumbai Festival 2024. Taking to Instagram, she posted snapshots from her debut performance, clad in a chic black ensemble featuring a stylish blazer and an intricate neckpiece. Sporting a sleek ponytail and impeccable makeup, Parineeti appeared fully immersed in her singing, set against a backdrop illuminated with the words Parineeti Chopra Live amidst dazzling lights, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for her debut performance. Parineeti Chopra Radiates Elegance in Stunning Black Saree Adorned with Intricate Embroidery (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra Performs Live, Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

