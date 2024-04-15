Amar Singh Chamkila, which premiered on Netflix on April 12, has received a positive response from audiences. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s performances as Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur have been widely praised by both critics and viewers. Taking to social media, the film’s leading lady expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their love and support. Parineeti delighted fans by crooning the late singer Amarjot’s Punjabi song “Pehle Lalkare Naal” while extending her thanks. Parineeti Chopra Dances to Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot’s Iconic Track ‘Pehle Lalkare Naal’ (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra Thanks Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)