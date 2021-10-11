Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film Uunchai features an ensemble cast – Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. And now even Parineeti Chopra has announced that she is a part of this upcoming movie that is reportedly based on four friends. According to reports, she would be seen playing the role of a tourist guide. The actress who is thrilled to be a part of Uunchai says, “Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage.”

Parineeti Chopra In Uunchai:

Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir 💕🙏 Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. pic.twitter.com/DhKaZmpRXj — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 11, 2021

