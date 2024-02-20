Shah Rukh Khan embarked on his action-packed journey as Pathaan in the Aditya Chopra-produced YRF Spy Universe Film directed by Siddharth Anand. With the promise of Khan's return as the stylish spy, the conclusion of Pathaan hinted at a new chapter in his adventures. According to Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan is poised to reprise his role in the sequel to the action film. However, no official announcement has been made yet. Tiger vs Pathaan Update: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Actioner to Go on Floors in April 2024 – Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan In Pathaan 2:

