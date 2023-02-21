Pathaan has been a great hit and Atlee is more than excited for Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the team. The director took to his Instagram and tagged Shah Rukh Khan as well as Pooja Dadlani under a picture of Pathaan's box office collection. The film has now become the first Hindi film to reach Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Via Atlee's Insta Story

