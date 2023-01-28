Pathaan is creating astounding records at the box office not just in India but worldwide. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham has become the fastest Hindi film to hit Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in three days of its release. The YRF produced action entertainer has grossed Rs 313 crore worldwide. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film Earns Rs 166.75 Crore in India.

Pathaan Box Office Collection Worldwide

‘PATHAAN’: ₹ 313 CR WORLDWIDE *GROSS* IN 3 DAYS… #Pathaan is the FASTEST #Hindi film to breach ₹ 300 cr mark [GROSS] in *3 days*… WORLDWIDE [#India + #Overseas] *Gross* BOC… *3 days*… ⭐️ #India: ₹ 201 cr ⭐️ #Overseas: ₹ 112 cr ⭐️ Worldwide Total *GROSS*: ₹ 313 cr 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/caFDbR4q3q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2023

