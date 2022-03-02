Here's a happy news for all Shah Rukh Khan fans! As SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham have finally announced the release date of YRF's Pathaan. The highly-anticipated film is all set to release in January 25, 2023. In the clip, while we get to see DP and John's look from the movie, SRK plays a peek-a-boo in long hairdo. Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan Reveal His New Salt-n-Pepper Look With Long Hair? Know the Truth About This Viral Pic.

Watch Video:

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

