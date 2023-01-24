Ahead of the release of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan conducted a quick Ask SRK session on Twitter. One of the fans asked the Pathaan star his views about Ajay Devgn, who showered praises for the spy thriller’s advance booking and his excitement for the film’s release. SRK responded saying, “Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being.” Pathaan Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Film To Beat Hrithik Roshan War's Ticket Sales Tonight, Could Beat Yash's KGF 2 By Tomorrow - Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan About Ajay Devgn

Ajay has been a pillar of support and love to me and my family for years. He is a wonderful actor and beautiful human being. Strong and silent. https://t.co/gbDD1Zc2rm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)