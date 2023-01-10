The official trailer of Pathaan is here! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's film is loaded with high-octane action sequences. Not just that, one just cannot miss Deepika's steaming equation with SRK and John's super villain avatar. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to be released on January 25. Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Release, YRF Unveils Its 'Spy Universe' Logo (View Pic).

Watch The Trailer Of Pathaan In Hindi Language Below:

Watch The Trailer Of Pathaan In Tamil Language Below:

Watch The Trailer Of Pathaan In Telugu Language Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)