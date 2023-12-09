Pooja Batra is currently on holiday in Finland and recently shared a video showcasing her ‘frigid’ moment. Embracing the local tradition, she took a dip in ice-cold water while sporting a two-piece swimsuit. Pooja embarked on this challenge following a Finnish sauna experience at the Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort in Lapland. Rakul Preet Singh Dons Bikini and Takes Dip in Ice-Cold Water; Video of Actress Undergoing Cryotherapy in -15 Degrees Will Leave You Stunned – WATCH.

Pooja Batra Taking Dip In Ice-Cold Water

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

