We all have some memories associated with a lot of movies from the 90s and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin is one of them. Naturally, Pooja Bhatt who starred in this film alongside Aamir Khan also has a few of them. She shared on Twitter about the art director of the film M S Shinde, who passed away during the outdoor shoot of the film in Ooty. Although slightly damaged, the picture she attached with her post takes us back to those good, old days of the 90s.

My thoughts are with M.S Shinde today.Shinde Saab as we all called him,was our art director for #dilhaikemantanahin He was a genius. My father never did a film without him & I knew him as a child.Tragically,he passed in Ooty on the DHKMN outdoor in Nov 90. Irreplaceable loss. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nIFLHOrf3X — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 12, 2021

