Actress-model Poonam Pandey and her ex-husband, Sam Bombay, are facing legal challenges. They are being sued for defamation for Rs 100 crore due to a fake death stunt that Poonam attempted. A person named Faizan Ansari filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Kanpur police. He accused Poonam and Sam of faking her death, which he claims to have trivialised the seriousness of cancer and manipulated people's emotions. Faizan has requested that they be arrested and brought before a Kanpur court. Poonam Pandey Death Hoax: Actress Issues Clarification in Latest Post, Says ‘Kill Me, Crucify Me, but Save Someone’.

Poonam Pandey-Sam Bombay Face Defamation Lawsuit

