Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt, aimed at raising awareness for cervical cancer, caused shock and anger among celebs and netizens. On February 3, 2024, PR agency Schbang revealed it had collaborated with media company Hauterfly and Poonam Pandey for this initiative. In an Instagram statement, Schbang apologised for any distress caused and clarified that it was a pro-bono activity, not tied to any client. They highlighted the positive impact, making the "cervical cancer" trend on Google with over 1000 headlines. Google statistics and supportive feedback acknowledged the campaign's success. Additionally, Schbang revealed that Poonam’s mother is a cancer survivor and thanked the actress for her 'bold' contribution. Poonam Pandey Says ‘Cervical Cancer’ Featured in 500 Headlines After Her Death Stunt, Blames ’Lack of Awareness’ for the Unconventional Step.

Check Out The Agency's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schbang (@schbang)

