Poonam Pandey, who recently faced criticism for a fake death hoax, appeared in public for the first time since the incident. She visited the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Andheri, Mumbai, dressed in a yellow kurta-palazzo set with a pink dupatta. Poonam defended her actions, stating she did it not for fame but to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The actress stated, “I don't need publicity, Main bachpan se famous hoon.” She expressed her willingness to face consequences if her death stunt helped save lives. Poonam emphasised that the hoax led to increased vaccination rates and discussions about cervical cancer, ultimately benefiting women's health. Poonam Pandey Alive: Actress Apologises After Faking Death for Cancer Awareness (Watch Video).

Poonam Pandey's FIRST Public Appearance After Her Fake Death Stunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)