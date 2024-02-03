Stung by widespread criticism of her 'death stunt,' controversial actress and model Poonam Pandey has defended herself, asserting that her effort ensured the phrase 'Cervical Cancer' was linked to 500 headlines on the same day. Pandey took to Instagram, penning a lengthy note acknowledging the challenge of digesting the recent news of her supposed 'demise' due to cervical cancer. Uorfi Javed MOCKS Poonam Pandey for Faking Her Death, Says ‘Spreading Awareness About Hangovers’ in Latest Instagram Post!

She expressed appreciation for the warmth and concern extended globally to those affected by cervical cancer in the past 24 hours. Pandey attached a video clip of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from her Interim Budget 2024-25 speech discussing cervical cancer vaccination.

In her note, Poonam emphasised the greater purpose of the unexpected turn of events, urging understanding amid perceptions of bad taste. She implored people to consider the alarming concern burdening women worldwide, citing the lack of awareness as the reason for her unconventional step.

Referring to Sitharaman's budget speech, Pandey highlighted the issue's importance, noting how it failed to capture media attention until her supposed death due to cervical cancer.

Poonam conceded that netizens were free to express their frustration but affirmed her commitment to the cause of cervical cancer. She invited followers to visit www.poonampandeyisalive.com, a platform to unite in combating cervical cancer and making a positive impact.

Poonam Pandey's Instagram Post

Assuring her Instagram followers of the intervention's necessity, Pandey concluded by expressing hope for collective action, stating that the deliberate effort ensured 'Cervical Cancer' featured in 500 headlines on the same day, illustrating the potential impact of coming together for a greater cause.

