Sunil Shetty's query about who's heading out sparked a comical exchange with the paparazzi. With a deadpan expression, Sunil asked, "Koy jaa raha hai?", the paparazzi revealed, "Ranveer Singh." Sunil's bemused expression quickly transformed into a hilarious realization as he quipped, "PR ne phone kiya," prompting laughter from them. Suniel Shetty Visits His Hometown in Mangalore; Actor Shares Captivating Glimpse Into the Spiritual Customs on Insta (See Pics and Watch Video).

Suniel Shetty's Conversation With Papparazzi

Sunil Shetty ~ Koy jaa raha hai? Paparazzi ~ Ranveer Singh Sunil Shetty ~ PR ne phone kiya Paparazzi ~ Haa (laughing) Ye Aaj Kal Ke Chindi Bollywood Actors Media me rehne ke liye Kesi Kesi harkate karte hai😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JTPYClEsvI — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) April 14, 2024

