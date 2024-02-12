In response to allegations of rape levelled against Darshan Jariwala, the pregnant journalist has spoken out against his assertion of being medically unfit to father a child. The accusations, originating from a media personal in Kolkata in December 2023, accuse Jariwala of raping her and impregnating her under false pretences of marriage. Jariwala's lawyer has dismissed the pregnancy accusation, claiming his client's medical incapability. However, the pregnant journalist contends that medical unfitness does not absolve someone of the capability to commit rape or engage in sexual intercourse, maintaining that she possesses evidence, including Jariwala's medical records and pelvic USG report from February 2023, supporting her allegation. Darshan Jariwala Resigns As CINTAA Vice President Amidst Cheating Allegations by Kolkata Media Professional – Reports.

Darshan Jariwala Lands In Trouble!

