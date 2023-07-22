Priya Prakash Varrier has shared pictures of her and her girl gang enjoying at Phuket, Thailand. This time, she is giving some major vacation goals by spending a gala time in Phi Phi Island. In these pictures she is wearing a yellow colour ruffle sleeveless front tie crop top and high wasted bikini bottom. Whether she's soaked up the sun in bikinis or enjoying her with her friends, the beautiful TV actress' vacay pics will surely motivate you to make plans to take a vacation right now! She captioned it, "Who could resist the clear blue waters at Phi Phi? Not even the two of my best friends who were trembling at the thought of getting in. None of us know how to swim,yet had the best time snorkeling and just chilling with the fishies! Thank you @angsanalagunaphuket for your hospitality and @pickyourtrail for making it happen!" Priya Prakash Varrier Goes Bold With Her Latest Photoshoot, Shares Stunning Pictures Clicked by Her Best Friend.

Check Out Priya Prakash Varrier's Instagram Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier✨ (@priya.p.varrier)

