Priyamani, who recently shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, revealed a heartwarming story showcasing the superstar's enduring kindness. Recalling their late-night work experience in Chennai, Priyamani described how King Khan ensured the safe return of his female co-stars after a birthday celebration. Despite the late hour (around 3-4 am) and their reassurances, Khan arranged for bodyguards to escort them all the way back to their hotel. Indeed, this thoughtful gesture exemplifies SRK's reputation for respect and care towards his colleagues, both on and off screen. Jawan: Priyamani Recalls How She Came on Board for Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Movie.

Priyamani Talks About SRK's Kind Gesture For Jawan Girls

