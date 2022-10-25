Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fab Diwali it seems! As the couple were clicked at a restaurant in LA along with PC's mom Madhu Chopra during the festive season. In the viral clicks, we get to see the actress and her maa in traditional outfits, whereas Nick can be seen in super casual attire. Well, family that eats together, stays together. Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday and Other Celebs Arrive in Style at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Diwali Party (Watch Videos).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

More Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

