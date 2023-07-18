Global star Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 41st birthday on July 18 (Today). Soon after the clock struck midnight, fans from across the globe showered love and good wishes on Priyanka. Her Bollywood friends also had the sweetest wishes for her. To celebrate PC's birthday, cousin Parineeti shared a cute picture and lovely note on Instagram. Parineeti wrote, " Happiest Birthday Mimi didi... thank you for the for everything you do! I Love You". Priyanka Chopra Birthday: 5 Times When The Citadel Actress Treated Fans With Her Stunning Pics On Insta!.

Check Out Parineeti's Instagram Status Here:

Parineeti Chopra and Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

