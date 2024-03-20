Priyanka Chopra, her husband-singer Nick Jonas, and their baby daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas offer prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Fan pages widely shared pictures and videos of the family. Priyanka shared moments from the visit on social media, including photos and a video of herself carrying baby Malti to the temple. Baby Malti appeared curious and adorable as her mom held her throughout the visit. Her Instagram reads, 'जय सिया राम| Blessings for the little one and the family'. Nick Jonas Turns Into a Doting Husband and Father for Priyanka Chopra and Daughter Malti Marie As They Get Mobbed by Fans in Ayodhya- Here's How Fans Reacted (Watch Video).

