Priyanka Chopra Gives Shoutout to Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh's Netflix Release Amar Singh Chamkila

Priyanka Chopra expressed her support for Parineeti Chopra's latest film Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali, through her Instagram Stories.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 14, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra's recent Netflix release, Amar Singh Chamkila, is garnering praise, with her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas publicly showing support on Instagram. Priyanka not only gave the film a shout-out on her Instagram Stories but also shared a post from Netflix India, indicating her pride in her sister's accomplishment. Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good (heart eyes emoji).” Parineeti Chopra Dances to Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot’s Iconic Track ‘Pehle Lalkare Naal’ (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Gives Shoutout to Parineeti Chopra and Amar Singh Chamkila Team

Priyanka Chopra's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

