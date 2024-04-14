Priyanka Chopra Gives Shoutout to Parineeti Chopra-Diljit Dosanjh's Netflix Release Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti Chopra's recent Netflix release, Amar Singh Chamkila, is garnering praise, with her sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas publicly showing support on Instagram. Priyanka not only gave the film a shout-out on her Instagram Stories but also shared a post from Netflix India, indicating her pride in her sister's accomplishment. Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations Imtiaz Sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good (heart eyes emoji).” Parineeti Chopra Dances to Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot’s Iconic Track ‘Pehle Lalkare Naal’ (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra Gives Shoutout to Parineeti Chopra and Amar Singh Chamkila Team

Priyanka Chopra's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)