Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a special screening of Last Film Show aka Chhello Show, India’s official entry for the 2023 Oscars, at her Los Angeles mansion. The event was attended by the film’s lead star Bhavin Rabari, director Pan Nalin, producer Dheer Momaya and a host of Academy members. Check it out. Chhello Show aka Last Film Show Movie Review: Pan Nalin's Film is a Heartwarming Story of the Magical Influence of Cinema (LatestLY Exclusive).

Priyanka Chopra Hosts Last Film Show Screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DAVID DUBINSKY (@daviddubinsky)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)