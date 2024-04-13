Priyanka Chopra recently took to her social media platform to share a remarkable comparison spanning 24 years with two pictures. The first image, captured shortly after her crowning as Miss World in 2000, features her adorned in a sash from Femina Miss India 2000 and a white sari. Contrasting this, the second snapshot, taken during her recent trip to France, showcases the actor in a more contemporary setting, clicking a mirror selfie. In this modern portrayal, she exudes casual elegance, sporting a grey jeans jacket, a white crop top, and coordinated pants, offering a striking juxtaposition between her past and present. Priyanka Chopra Treats Fans With Photo of Daughter Malti Marie Savouring Her Fave Ice Cream.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Then And Now Pics On Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)