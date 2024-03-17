A ‘Roman Holi’ bash was hosted by Isha Ambani and and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin at the Ambani residence on Friday evening. Numerous celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana, were seen at the star-studded celebration at Antilia. The global icon has shared a few pictures from the event, and one of them showcases her striking a stunning pose with the Bollywood actor and JC Babin. The other pictures posted share a glimpse of her look for the glamorous event. Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit Share Heartwarming Moment with Warm Hug at Ambani’s Holi Party (Watch Video).

Pics From The Roman Holi Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

