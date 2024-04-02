Priyanka Chopra's younger brother, Siddharth Chopra, recently got engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyaya. Siddharth and the actress got engaged in a sweet and simple roka ceremony. On April 2, the couple took to their Instagram accounts to jointly announce the news, sharing pictures from the engagement ceremony with their fans. The engagement was reportedly attended by his sister Priyanka Chopra, brother-in-law Nick Jonas and Malti Marie during their recent visit to India. Priyanka Chopra Delights Fans With Sweet Clip of Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie!.

Siddharth Chopra Gets Engaged to Neelam Upadhyaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neelam Upadhyaya (@neelamupadhyaya)

