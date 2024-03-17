Priyanka Chopra attended Isha Ambani and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin's 'Roman Holi' bash on Friday. PeeCee looked beyond beautiful in a pink saree. The actress' husband-singer Nick Jonas reacted to his wife's desi-girl look. He took to his Instagram Stories, shared a picture of PeeCee in a pink saree and wrote, 'Are you kidding me @priyankachopra, followed by a hot face emoji'. Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Stunning Pose With Ayushmann Khurrana and Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin at Ambani’s Holi Bash (View Pic).

Nick Jonas Reacts To Priyanka Chopra's Desi Look

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra's saree look (Photo Credits: Instagram)

