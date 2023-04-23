Many celebs lost their verified status on Twitter after Elon Musk’s microblogging site removed blue tick check mark icons from accounts that did not pay the monthly subscription fee. Well, Priyanka Chopra is one of the celebs who got the blue tick back on her Twitter account but she claims ‘Dunno How’. However, the Citadel actress is elated to see the blue tick back! Twitter Blue Tick Back for Accounts With Minimum One Million Followers? Users Claim They Received Free Verified Checkmarks Without Paying for Twitter Blue.

Priyanka Chopra’s Tweet

Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I’m Priyanka again! 😜 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 23, 2023

