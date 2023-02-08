Valentine's week is on and today (February 8) marks Propose Day 2023. Falling in love is the best feeling in the world and if you is all set to say 'I Love You' to your crush but worrying about the outcome, then fret not, as we are here at your rescue. Well, on the occasion of propose day, we bring to you five romantic scenes from Bollywood films that are sure to make you the hero/heroine of your love saga. Check it out. Propose Day 2023 Greetings for Marriage: Wishes, Lovely Quotes, Thoughtful Messages, Romantic Images and HD Wallpapers To Share With Your Partner.

Anjaana Anjaani

First on our list is this chilling proposal scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra that's perfect to make an impact.

2 States

High on emotions and drama, this awesonmesauce scene where Arjun Kapoor asks Alia Bhatt to marry him will impress any girl. Take cues!

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Take propose day inspiration from probably the most loved romantic film YJHD featuring ex-flames Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Propose Day 2023 Memes and Funny Reactions: Netizens Share Hilarious Jokes and Creative Puns To Celebrate the Second Day of Valentine’s Week (View Tweets).

My Name Is Khan

Kajol's (Mandira) proposal to Shah Rukh Khan (Rizwan) in this film is simple yet striking. Indeed, one of the purest moments on the big screens.

Jab We Met

Last but not the least, if you are looking to end your proposal with a nice kiss, then do it Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor way.

So, out of the five proposal ideas listed above, which will be your pick? Tell us in the comment section below.

