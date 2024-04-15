As it marks one month since Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda exchanged vows, the couple treated fans to a glimpse of their wedding day and pre-wedding celebrations. The video clips showcase the stunning outfits adorned by the couple for each ceremony, as well as the emotional moments they experienced. This wedding video is certain to evoke strong emotions and tug at your heartstrings. Kriti Kharbanda Stuns in Neon Saree for Chooda Ceremony With Family Heirlooms (View Pics).

Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

