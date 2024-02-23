Vikas Bahl, director of the 2013 hit film Queen starring Kangana Ranaut, recently shared exciting news. In an interview with News18, Bahl confirmed that the script for Queen 2 is now finalised. Despite the original film being ten years old, the anticipation for a sequel has remained high. Bahl expressed delight in announcing that the script is ready, indicating that the sequel is coming. Kangana Ranaut Schools Those Mislabeling Her Traditional Headpiece, Says 'Even Indians Don't Know About Their Heritage'.

Queen 2 Update

