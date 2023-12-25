Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally unveiled their daughter Raha's face to the public. The couple brought Raha along for the annual Christmas lunch with the Kapoor family on Monday. Resembling Ranbir's late father, Rishi Kapoor, Raha looked endearing in a white and pink dress paired with red velvet shoes. Alia adorned herself in a stylish floral black dress, while Ranbir sported a black jacket accompanied by dark jeans. The parents beamed with delight as they happily posed with Raha for the paparazzi. Born on November 6, 2022, this marked Raha’s first public appearance, where Ranbir and Alia showed her full face to the world. Notably, this is the first instance where the couple chose to reveal the face of their baby girl, having previously refrained from allowing the paparazzi to capture her photos. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Finally Reveal Their Daughter Raha’s Face to the World As They Arrive for the Kapoor Christmas Brunch (Watch Video).

