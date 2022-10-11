It is a very tragic news indeed. One of the child actors of Pan Nalin's Chhello Show aka Last Film Show, the precocious 10-year-old Rahul Koli has passed away in Ahmedabad on October 2. As per a report in TOI, the young boy was suffering from leukaemia. Chhello Show was his debut film, and it is to release in India on October 14, while the movie is also declared as India's official entry for Oscars 2023. Gujarati Film Chhello Show Aka Last Film Show Becomes India's Official Entry for Oscars 2023!

Check Out the News Below:

Child star of India’s #Oscar entry dies days before movie’s release Read: https://t.co/v2Xodij4to pic.twitter.com/LDwnW9817e — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) October 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)