Reportedly, Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired legendary actor-producer Raj Kapoor's iconic bungalow at Chembur in Mumbai at Rs 100 core with an aim to develop a luxury housing project. “The company has bought Raj Kapoor’s one-acre bungalow and is eyeing a revenue potential of Rs. 500 crores from the luxury housing project," Godrej Properties said in a statement. Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Legendary Actor Played A Joker Much Before Mera Naam Joker But It Never Released? (Watch Video).

Raj Kapoor's Mumbai Bungalow Sold:

#RajKapoor's Chembur bungalow acquired by Godrej Properties for Rs. 100 crorehttps://t.co/Hb3XQ827ks — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) February 17, 2023

