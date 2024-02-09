On the occasion of the late veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor's death anniversary, Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. She posted an unseen black and white shot of the late actor, captioning it, "You will always be in our hearts, Chimpu Uncle." Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of the legendary Raj Kapoor, passed away on February 9, 2021, following a heart attack. He breathed his last at the age of 58 at a hospital in Chembur. Rajiv Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares a Throwback Picture of The Actor On Insta!.

Kareena Kapoor Remembers Late Rajiv Kapoor:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)