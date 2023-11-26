The heartfelt prayer meet honoring the late filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli took place in Mumbai following his passing at 93 due to a heart attack. Attended by luminaries like Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Raj Babbar, and Vindu Dara Singh, the event was a gathering of renowned personalities paying respects. Pictures surfaced on social media, capturing poignant moments as Armaan Kohli paid homage to his father, touching his garlanded portrait and seeking blessings from Shatrughan Sinha and Sunny Deol while Jackie Shroff shared a heartfelt hug with Raj. Director Rajkumar Kohli, Known for Films Like Nagin and Jaani Dushman, Dies at 93.

Watch The Video Here:

