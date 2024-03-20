Actor Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat and Tripti Dimri met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on Monday, March 18. The agenda behind the meeting was to discuss the possibilities of film production in the state. Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed making Uttarakhand a better shooting destination which would attract filmmakers to shoot in the beautiful state. The Chief Minister also said that the government has also prepared a policy for the filmmakers in the state promising advancement in the field. Dhami also added that these measures will also increase emplyement opportunities for the locals. The photos of the meeting were shared on the Chief Minister's Instagram handle, and later, Rajkummar Rao also shared the picture on his account. Bad Newz: Makers Unveil New Poster of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk's Fun Look In Anand Tiwari's Directorial (View Pic).

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and Mallika Sherawat Meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

