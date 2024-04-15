Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa added a dash of glamour as they attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai on April 14. While Rajkummar sported a classic black T-shirt and jeans ensemble, it wasn't his fashion choice that stole the spotlight. Instead, social media erupted with speculation as fans amusingly compared his appearance to that of Fighter villain Rishabh Sawhney, sparking rumours of chin surgery. Looks like even the talented actor can't escape the eagle eyes of his fans! Did Rajkummar Rao Undergo Chin Surgery? Srikanth Actor's Public Appearance Raises Eyebrows.

The Same Guy Right?

Rajkummar Rao after surgery now looks like that villain guy from Fighter 💀 pic.twitter.com/NZn7QHFv2H — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 13, 2024

Same Here

when I first saw the pic I literally didn't recognize him 😭 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 13, 2024

Wait What?

Oh 😬…the peer pressure is getting the better of them ! Has he lost confidence on his talent 😏🤷🏻‍♀️ — Air Veteran 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) April 14, 2024

Kutch Toh Gadbad Hai!!!

He has rubbished all claims of going under the knife....but hasn't said it's for a movie.....Daya kuch to gadbad hai — TheJugaadGuy (@vershobhit) April 14, 2024

No Comments

"Mera naam chin chin chu" ho gaya iske saath toh.. — Prateek Upadhyaya (@PUoriginals) April 14, 2024

