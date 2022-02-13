Rajkummar Rao has shared a post on social media showcasing his impeccable physical transformation for his recently released film Badhaai Do. The actor played the role of Shardul Thakur, a police official. Co-star Bhumi Pednekar dropped a comment on his post and revealed about his diet. She mentioned, “Can’t ever forget you eating skimmed milk ka paneer, vegan protein, broccoli. Mera khaana nahi digest hota tha seeing your food.” Badhaai Do Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 4.37 Crore.

Rajkummar Rao’s Transformation For Badhaai Do

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Bhumi Pednekar’s Comment

Rajkummar Rao (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)