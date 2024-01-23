One of Bollywood's most favourite comedians, Rajpal Yadav, shared a cheerful video of himself on the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony. On January 22. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself enjoying the historic Consecration ceremony in Ayodhya in a proper festive mood. In the video shared, Rajpal Yadav could be seen rejoicing, waving a saffron flag joyfully and chanting Jai Shree Ram! Videos of the actor are going viral all over social media. Sharing the post, Rajpal wrote, "Hail Lord Ram !!!" Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Rajpal Yadav Shares Series of Moments with Newlyweds, Sachin Tendulkar, Rekha & Dilip Joshi in Latest Insta Post (View Pics).

Check Out Rajpal Yadav’s Instagram Post Here:

